KP Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

KP Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of KP Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KP Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

