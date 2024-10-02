12,343 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $594.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

