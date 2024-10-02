Point72 DIFC Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

