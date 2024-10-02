Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd decreased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

