Point72 DIFC Ltd Grows Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

