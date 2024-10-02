Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $91,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 110.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile



Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

