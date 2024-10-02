Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.