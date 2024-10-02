Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,218 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $54,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.76.

About Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.20 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

