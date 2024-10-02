8,992 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

