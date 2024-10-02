Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Veritex were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veritex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

