University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 1,787 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VT stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

