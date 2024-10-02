Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 377 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESE stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

