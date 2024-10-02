University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1,007.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,698 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned 0.11% of Adecoagro worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

