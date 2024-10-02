Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,099 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $23,171,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 239.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.9 %

MKSI stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

