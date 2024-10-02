Sensible Money LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

