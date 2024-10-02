Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $89,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

