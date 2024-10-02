Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 4,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 842.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 226,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 202,306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

