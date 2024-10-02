West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$131.25 and last traded at C$131.25, with a volume of 9302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.3 %
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.096875 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
