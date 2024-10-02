Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.17

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 688243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

