Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,739,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,912,413 shares.The stock last traded at $62.66 and had previously closed at $61.32.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

