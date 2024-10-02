TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.70

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.66 ($0.78), with a volume of 150459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.24 ($0.79).

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a €0.79 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,994.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

