Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $257.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $260.54. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

