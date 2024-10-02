Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 53,321 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.01.
The firm has a market cap of $822.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
