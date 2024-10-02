Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 53,321 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Knightscope Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $822.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knightscope Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.