Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.01

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 35783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Schneider National Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

