Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

