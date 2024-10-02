BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Up 5.6%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $55.82. 239,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 923,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,721 shares of company stock worth $6,379,052. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

