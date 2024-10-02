Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading Down 3.2%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 521,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,915,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 105,421 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

