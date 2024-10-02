Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.10 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 218612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.