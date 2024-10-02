Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.34

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 209000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

