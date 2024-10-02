Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $31.80 million and $766,803.74 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00042477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,309,708 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

