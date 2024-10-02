Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.26

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 9205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

