Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

WRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

TSE WRN opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$331.03 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.27.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

