Stargate Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.68 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

