Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.3 %
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.