Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

