Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

FANG opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 402,026 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.