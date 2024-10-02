Head-To-Head Analysis: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) vs. Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ethema Health and Ardent Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 1 3.00

Ardent Health Partners has a consensus target price of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $5.34 million 1.16 $1.18 million N/A N/A Ardent Health Partners $5.63 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ethema Health and Ardent Health Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ethema Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardent Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Ardent Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 17.93% -43.73% 24.50% Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats Ethema Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

