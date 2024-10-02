Metadium 1-Day Volume Hits $957,201.36 (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and $957,201.36 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Metadium
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,608,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
