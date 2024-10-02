Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.88 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $104.88 million and approximately $3,474.60 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00260009 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
