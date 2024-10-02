Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $141,619.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.00520463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00231391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

