Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0440 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $43.99 million and $6.33 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

