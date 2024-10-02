Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $125.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.11 or 0.04014826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00042477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,907,209,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,886,633,369 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.