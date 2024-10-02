Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.06 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

