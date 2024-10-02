Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,788.23

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $12,788.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

