Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 29,316 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $926.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

