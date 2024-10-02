Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.03% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 114,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

