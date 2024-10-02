Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,865 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 429,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 542,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 248,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

