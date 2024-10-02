NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 53,912 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 423,620 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

