Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOOG opened at $340.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average is $321.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.