Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 34,327 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

