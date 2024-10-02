Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $786.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

